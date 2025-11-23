Left Menu

Tiger Poaching Scandal Uncovered in Assam

Five individuals were detained in Assam's Biswanath district following the recovery of Royal Bengal tiger bones. The joint operation involved forest and police officials. The suspects, linked to past Rhino poaching, allegedly planned to sell the wild animal trophy. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:16 IST
Tiger Poaching Scandal Uncovered in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Assam's Biswanath district have detained five individuals after recovering the bones of a Royal Bengal tiger from their possession, a senior forest official confirmed on Sunday.

The discovery, made Friday, was the result of a coordinated effort between forest and police personnel in Simaluguri Baligaon village, situated within the Biswanath Wildlife Division under the purview of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The detainees, identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum, and Depen Pegu, are suspected of poaching the tiger within the park. They were allegedly attempting to sell the animal's remains and were reportedly in contact with known offenders from previous Rhino poaching cases. An investigation is actively being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
3
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global
4
Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025