Tiger Poaching Scandal Uncovered in Assam

Authorities in Assam's Biswanath district have detained five individuals after recovering the bones of a Royal Bengal tiger from their possession, a senior forest official confirmed on Sunday.

The discovery, made Friday, was the result of a coordinated effort between forest and police personnel in Simaluguri Baligaon village, situated within the Biswanath Wildlife Division under the purview of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The detainees, identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum, and Depen Pegu, are suspected of poaching the tiger within the park. They were allegedly attempting to sell the animal's remains and were reportedly in contact with known offenders from previous Rhino poaching cases. An investigation is actively being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)