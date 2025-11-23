Ukrainians in America: Stuck in Political Limbo

Kateryna Golizdra is one of many Ukrainians stranded in a bureaucratic limbo in the U.S., caught in the crosshairs of shifting immigration policies under Donald Trump's administration. After her legal status expired in May, she lost her job and health insurance, increasing her stress and uncertainty.

The Ukrainian humanitarian program, introduced in April 2022 under Biden, is now jeopardizing the stability of approximately 260,000 refugees due to processing delays. The Trump administration paused these applications, leaving many fearing deportation and financial hardship.

While U.S. immigration officials struggle with backlogs, Ukrainians like Golizdra are left hanging, unsure of their future. Some have opted to leave the country, while others cling to hope for legal renewal in the face of increasing anxiety and financial strain.

