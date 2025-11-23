Virtual Hijack: BPO Managers Rescued in Midnight Cop Impersonation Drama

A dramatic police rescue unfolded when four BPO managers were abducted by an eight-member gang, including a real constable, in an audacious midnight hijack. The victims were held hostage in Malur, Kolar district, by the impostors who demanded and received Rs 8.90 lakh through online transfers.

Acting swiftly, law enforcement authorities received a distress call on emergency helpline 112, prompting the formation of four teams to apprehend the criminals. By early Saturday morning, authorities successfully tracked down and arrested the gang members, recovering the vehicles used in the crime.

The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from Home Minister G Parameshwara, who pledged stringent action against involved police personnel. DCP Sarah Fathima confirmed the arrests and emphasized the seriousness of the crime, while also highlighting that most suspects hailed from the Kolar district, engaging in diverse professions.

