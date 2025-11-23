Crackdown on Wildlife Smuggling in Jharkhand: Major Arrests Made
A joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand led to the arrest of six individuals involved in wildlife smuggling. The operation seized illegal wildlife items, including pangolin scales and firearms, and resulted in the first-ever arrest of a female smuggler in this context.
In a significant move against illegal wildlife trade, authorities from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Palamu Tiger Reserve jointly apprehended six suspects, including a woman, in Jharkhand's Latehar district.
Conducted over a span of two days, the operation targeted areas under the Mahuadand and Garu police stations, leading to the confiscation of pivotal evidence such as pangolin scales, wildlife bones, and firearms.
This arrest marks a milestone, as it is the first instance of a female smuggler in this context. Accused have been charged under the WildLife (Protection) Act of 1972.
