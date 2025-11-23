Left Menu

Crackdown on Wildlife Smuggling in Jharkhand: Major Arrests Made

A joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Palamu Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand led to the arrest of six individuals involved in wildlife smuggling. The operation seized illegal wildlife items, including pangolin scales and firearms, and resulted in the first-ever arrest of a female smuggler in this context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:39 IST
Crackdown on Wildlife Smuggling in Jharkhand: Major Arrests Made
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against illegal wildlife trade, authorities from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Palamu Tiger Reserve jointly apprehended six suspects, including a woman, in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

Conducted over a span of two days, the operation targeted areas under the Mahuadand and Garu police stations, leading to the confiscation of pivotal evidence such as pangolin scales, wildlife bones, and firearms.

This arrest marks a milestone, as it is the first instance of a female smuggler in this context. Accused have been charged under the WildLife (Protection) Act of 1972.

TRENDING

1
Record Nominations Filed for Kerala Local Body Elections

Record Nominations Filed for Kerala Local Body Elections

 India
2
Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Targets Hezbollah Leader Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

Bus Overturns in Haryana: 15 Injured in Accident

 India
4
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025