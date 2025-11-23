Left Menu

U.N. Body Clears India in Controversial Wildlife Trade Case

A U.N. wildlife trade body reversed its decision to restrict India's import of endangered animals. The Vantara Zoo, linked to India's wealthy Ambani family, faced scrutiny over its animal imports, but support from multiple nations led to the recommendation's reversal at a CITES meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:10 IST
In a recent development, the United Nations wildlife trade body has decided not to impose restrictions on India's import of endangered animals. This decision follows a proposal to overturn a prior recommendation that had placed Vantara, a notable zoo run by Asia's richest family, under scrutiny.

Managed by the Reliance conglomerate's philanthropic arm, the Vantara Zoo faced allegations of improper animal imports. The situation underwent heightened examination following discrepancies found by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Earlier this month, CITES had advised halting further import permits for India due to these concerns.

However, during a CITES meeting streamed from Uzbekistan, several countries, including India and the United States, argued against the recommendation, citing insufficient evidence of illegal imports. Consequently, the CITES Standing Committee Chair, Naimah Aziz, noted a lack of support for maintaining the previous recommendation. Despite some calls for suspension, an Indian investigation had previously cleared Vantara of any misconduct.

