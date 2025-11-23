U.N. Body Clears India in Controversial Wildlife Trade Case

In a recent development, the United Nations wildlife trade body has decided not to impose restrictions on India's import of endangered animals. This decision follows a proposal to overturn a prior recommendation that had placed Vantara, a notable zoo run by Asia's richest family, under scrutiny.

Managed by the Reliance conglomerate's philanthropic arm, the Vantara Zoo faced allegations of improper animal imports. The situation underwent heightened examination following discrepancies found by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Earlier this month, CITES had advised halting further import permits for India due to these concerns.

However, during a CITES meeting streamed from Uzbekistan, several countries, including India and the United States, argued against the recommendation, citing insufficient evidence of illegal imports. Consequently, the CITES Standing Committee Chair, Naimah Aziz, noted a lack of support for maintaining the previous recommendation. Despite some calls for suspension, an Indian investigation had previously cleared Vantara of any misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)