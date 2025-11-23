Left Menu

Crackdown on Crime-Glorifying Singers in Haryana

Haryana DGP O P Singh calls for taking strict legal actions against singers promoting gang lifestyles through music. The initiative follows efforts to curb songs glorifying violence. 'Operation Trackdown' has seen significant arrests, targeting criminals and strengthening law enforcement across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:02 IST
Haryana's DGP O P Singh has issued a stern directive for police officers to prosecute singers promoting gang lifestyles in their music. He emphasized treating these artists as criminals due to their negative influence on youth and society.

The Haryana Police, already monitoring songs that promote violence, aims to expand their campaign to crack down on musicians, social media platforms, and others contributing to this trend. Singh congratulated officers for their notable successes in 'Operation Trackdown.' Since its start on November 5, over 4,500 criminals have been arrested, marking a significant step in law enforcement.

The initiative underscores a no-tolerance policy for unlawful activities, making it clear to offenders that there is no refuge in the state. The campaign has saved 60 potential victims and calls for collaboration in dismantling criminal networks, ensuring offenders face due legal consequences.

