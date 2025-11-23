Chandigarh Bill Debate: A Political U-turn
The Indian government decided not to introduce a Constitution Amendment Bill for Chandigarh in Parliament's upcoming Winter session as initially planned. This decision faced criticism from the opposition, particularly due to concerns of governance changes. The proposed bill aimed to include Chandigarh under Article 240.
The Modi government has reversed its decision to introduce a Constitution Amendment Bill concerning Chandigarh in Parliament's Winter session, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress. According to Jairam Ramesh, this decision exemplifies the ruling administration's tendency to announce policies prematurely without adequate deliberation.
The proposed bill, listed for the upcoming session, sought to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Indian Constitution, despite strong objections from Punjab's political leaders. This move would effectively provide the President with greater regulatory power over the Union Territory.
The Home Ministry clarified that the bill is intended to refine legislative processes and not disrupt existing governance or administrative frameworks or alter Chandigarh's relation with Punjab and Haryana. Discussions continue with stakeholders to address concerns before any legislative action is pursued.
