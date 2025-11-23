Ukraine Delegation Engages in Peace Talks in Geneva
Ukraine's delegation has commenced discussions in Geneva regarding Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine. Led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, the group is set to attend various meetings. Yermak expressed a commitment to achieving sustainable peace and highlighted constructive engagement with the U.S. delegation.
Ukraine's delegation has initiated discussions in Geneva concerning a peace plan proposed by Washington, announced Andriy Yermak, the delegation's head and presidential chief of staff, on Sunday.
The agenda includes a series of meetings in different formats, all aimed at securing a sustainable and equitable peace for Ukraine, according to Yermak.
A forthcoming session with the U.S. delegation promises to further the dialogue, with Yermak noting the constructive nature of the ongoing talks.
