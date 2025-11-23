Ukraine Delegation Engages in Peace Talks in Geneva

Ukraine's delegation has initiated discussions in Geneva concerning a peace plan proposed by Washington, announced Andriy Yermak, the delegation's head and presidential chief of staff, on Sunday.

The agenda includes a series of meetings in different formats, all aimed at securing a sustainable and equitable peace for Ukraine, according to Yermak.

A forthcoming session with the U.S. delegation promises to further the dialogue, with Yermak noting the constructive nature of the ongoing talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)