Violence in Darjeeling: Man Attempts to Kill Girlfriend Over Jealousy

A man in Darjeeling allegedly attempted to murder his girlfriend by slitting her throat due to jealousy, after suspecting her of infidelity. The altercation occurred during a heated argument at her momo shop. The woman received medical treatment and the man has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:01 IST
In a shocking incident in Darjeeling, a man allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend by slitting her throat over suspicions of infidelity, police reported on Sunday.

The accused, Tinku Gurung, and the victim, both from Darjeeling, engaged in a heated argument that escalated into violence. The incident took place at the woman's momo shop.

The woman was hospitalized and subsequently discharged after treatment. Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena confirmed that a case has been registered and the accused has been apprehended.

