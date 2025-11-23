Shifting Gears: The Federal Cybersecurity Agency's Waning Influence on Election Security

The federal cybersecurity agency, crucial in protecting U.S. elections since its inception in 2018, now faces diminished capacity due to staff cuts and budget reductions. Concerns mount as state election officials anticipate its limited involvement in future elections, including the upcoming 2026 midterms. With control of Congress at stake, officials are preparing for potential security gaps.

Election officials, like Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, express doubt about relying on the agency, known as CISA, with many turning to alternative measures. Simon, formerly of the National Association of Secretaries of State, highlighted the ongoing need for reliable federal support as states navigate cybersecurity challenges.

CISA's shifting role has left states like California scrambling to secure their elections independently. The agency's reduced support, coupled with a $10 million cut by the Republican administration, has led some states to seek assistance from local and state resources. As CISA navigates this transitional phase, its future plans remain uncertain, leaving election security in a precarious position.