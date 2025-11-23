Tragic Pond Drowning: Bihar Mourns Young Lives

In a heartbreaking incident, three children drowned in a pond in Bihar's Saran district. In response, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to each of the bereaved families, officials stated on Sunday.

The tragedy unfolded in Dhanauti village, under the jurisdiction of Ekma police station, on Saturday. The children, identified as Ujjwal Kumar, Tanya Kumari, and Sonu Kumari, who were distant relatives, were playing near the pond when they slipped and fell into the water, according to a district administration official.

Villagers reported that the children's sudden slip into the pond led to their drowning. Their bodies were later recovered, as confirmed by an officer from Ekma police station. A statement from the Chief Minister's office expressed deep sorrow over the loss and reiterated the financial assistance commitment to the affected families.

