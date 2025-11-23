Left Menu

Massive Illegal Arms Racket Busted in Joint Pune-MP Operation

Pune police, in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh authorities, dismantled a significant illegal arms manufacturing operation in Umarti village. The operation led to the detention of 36 people and the destruction of illegal manufacturing furnaces. The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to curb the flow of unlawful weapons into Pune.

  • India

In a significant development, Pune police, working alongside their counterparts in Madhya Pradesh, have dismantled a major inter-state illegal arms manufacturing and trafficking network.

The joint operation led authorities to Umarti village in the Barwani district, approximately 500 kilometers from Pune, where 36 individuals were detained, and a substantial stockpile of weapons was seized. Reports indicate that 50 illegal weapon-manufacturing furnaces were destroyed in the process.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasized the significance of the operation, highlighting that weapons manufactured in Umarti were being funneled into Pune. The police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against the accused, with further investigations underway to identify others involved in the racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

