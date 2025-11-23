Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

In a rare moment of relief amidst widespread despair, fifty children out of the 303 abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state, Nigeria, have managed to escape captivity. The school authority confirmed their reunion with families, marking a notable event in the country's struggle with school abductions.

The children, aged 10 to 18, made individual escapes over the weekend, as reported by the Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger state. Their escape leaves 253 students and 12 teachers still held by the kidnappers.

The abductions occurred at St. Mary's School in the remote Papiri community of Niger state last Friday. Although no group has claimed responsibility, efforts involving tactical squads and local hunters are underway to rescue the remaining hostages. This incident highlights the pressing issue of insecurity and the strategic targeting of schools by armed gangs in northern Nigeria.

