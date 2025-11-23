Amnesty Proposals Stir Tension in Bucha Amid Painful Peace Talks

Bucha, a Kyiv suburb marked by mass graves and war-ridden churches, grapples with a US-led peace proposal offering amnesty to Russian perpetrators of alleged atrocities. Traumatized residents see the plan as a betrayal of justice, deepening concerns about potential impunity for Russian soldiers and officials.

Amid ongoing discussions, Father Andriy Halavin of the Church of Andrew the Apostle warns that such an amnesty could legitimize future violence. He stresses the importance of accountability over revenge, especially as Ukrainians face uneasy trade-offs for peace, underscoring the need for justice in war-torn regions.

While the plan, developed after secret US-Russia talks, proposes territorial concessions in exchange for security and reconstruction support, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy pledges to seek changes to protect Ukraine's sovereignty. Meanwhile, mourners in Bucha express deep unease about the potential impacts on their future.