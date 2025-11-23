Identity Fraud and Cross-Border Conversion: The Intriguing Tale of Mamun Hasan and Reena Chauhan

In a dramatic revelation, Mamun Hasan, a Bangladesh national, has been arrested in Dehradun for residing illegally under a fabricated identity. Accusations against Hasan include converting an Indian woman, Reena Chauhan, to Islam for marriage in Bangladesh, according to police reports released on Sunday.

Reena Chauhan, who assumed the name Farzana Akhtar post-conversion, and Hasan—living as Sachin Chauhan—resided in Dehradun's Nehru Colony. Their arrest unveiled official documents from Bangladesh suggesting the religious conversion before their marriage abroad, prompting a detailed investigation by authorities.

The duo's connection, originating on Facebook in 2019, led to multiple visits by Hasan to India on a tourist visa, later escalating to illegal border crossings and document forgery. Police are delving into the convoluted border-crossing journey, unveiling Hasan's local employment as a bouncer under a false identity.