China and Germany Strengthen Economic Ties Amid Global Tensions

China and Germany are enhancing bilateral cooperation in sectors like new energy and smart manufacturing. Despite recent tensions, trade between the two nations remains robust, with China being a key market for German products. Both nations aim to focus on shared interests and emerging opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 06:24 IST
In a bid to bolster economic ties, China's Premier Li Qiang proposed deeper collaboration to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The focus lies on sectors such as new energy, smart manufacturing, and biomedicine.

Recent disruptions, owing to Chinese export curbs, had previously strained the relationship, but renewed dialogue appears to be stabilizing relations.

Despite political frictions, particularly regarding China's international stance and Germany's human rights criticisms, both nations remain crucial trade partners with significant economic dependencies.

