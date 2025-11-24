Operation Satark: Cash Seizure at Howrah Station

A man was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force at Howrah station for holding Rs 37.64 lakh in cash without any legal documentation, an official reported on Monday.

The incident took place under the wider scope of 'Operation Satark', a proactive surveillance and vigilance campaign led by Eastern Railway to bolster security measures and deter illegal operations.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Railway Protection Force to enforce law and order by ensuring intense surveillance across the railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)