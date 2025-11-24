Left Menu

Operation Satark: Cash Seizure at Howrah Station

A man was arrested at Howrah station by the Railway Protection Force for possessing Rs 37.64 lakh without legal documents. The arrest occurred during 'Operation Satark', a vigilance drive by Eastern Railway to enhance security and curb illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:44 IST
Operation Satark: Cash Seizure at Howrah Station
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended by the Railway Protection Force at Howrah station for holding Rs 37.64 lakh in cash without any legal documentation, an official reported on Monday.

The incident took place under the wider scope of 'Operation Satark', a proactive surveillance and vigilance campaign led by Eastern Railway to bolster security measures and deter illegal operations.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Railway Protection Force to enforce law and order by ensuring intense surveillance across the railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India
2
West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

West Bengal Governor Responds to Reverse Migration Concerns

 India
3
Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

Anil Kumble's Critique Amidst South Africa's Dominance Over India

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

Tensions Flare as Israel Targets Hezbollah Leaders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025