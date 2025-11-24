Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant Ushers in New Era as Chief Justice with Procedural Changes

On his first day as Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant introduced a requirement for written requests for urgent case listings, except in extraordinary circumstances. He presided over a three-judge bench, heard 17 cases, and outlined his procedural approach, aiming for a structured court process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:25 IST
Justice Surya Kant
In an effort to streamline court proceedings, Justice Surya Kant, newly appointed Chief Justice of India, announced a significant change on his first day in office. He declared that requests for urgent case listings must now be submitted in writing, a shift from the previous practice of oral requests, except in extraordinary situations such as death penalty or personal liberty cases.

Justice Kant officially assumed his role as the 53rd CJI after a ceremonial oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan attended by prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With a background as a 'farmer's son,' he brings a fresh perspective to the judiciary and aims for a structured and efficient court process.

During his initial day, Justice Kant, accompanied by Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Atul S Chandurkar, heard a total of 17 cases. His decision marks an intention to prioritise written mention slips over oral requests, aiming to focus on genuinely urgent cases. This move, commended by the legal fraternity, signifies a new approach in managing India's judicial workload.

(With inputs from agencies.)

