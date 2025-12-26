Left Menu

Mediation being accepted as successful, cost-effective tool: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Friday that mediation is increasingly being accepted as a successful, cost-effective and win-win settlement for both litigating parties.He was speaking after taking part in a symbolic walk for Mediation Awareness near Kala Academy in Panaji.Later in the day, he will participate in the conference Mediation How significant in the present-day context, organised by the India International University of Legal Education and Research at Sancoale village in South Goa.Mediation is being accepted as successful and cost-effective.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:37 IST
Mediation being accepted as successful, cost-effective tool: CJI Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Friday that mediation is increasingly being accepted as a successful, cost-effective and win-win settlement for both litigating parties.

He was speaking after taking part in a symbolic walk for 'Mediation Awareness' near Kala Academy in Panaji.

Later in the day, he will participate in the conference 'Mediation: How significant in the present-day context', organised by the India International University of Legal Education and Research at Sancoale village in South Goa.

"Mediation is being accepted as successful and cost-effective. It is a win-win situation for both parties as it is a settlement," he said. The CJI said that in the case of mediation, no mediator will impose anything on any party. "It is only what they desire or what they want," he said.

CJI Kant said the SC has launched the 'Mediation for Nation' initiative to send out a message to stakeholders. "(The message is) not only for the consumers of justice but also for direct stakeholders like the Bar and the Bench," he said. Kant said that if people sensitise themselves, they become conscious of the fact that mediation is a successful tool.

"This will lead to good results, and this has actually happened. We were able to persuade our high courts, we were able to persuade district courts to identify certain matters which can be sent for mediation," he said. The CJI called mediation an ongoing process. "It will continue for old cases and also fresh ones. It will also continue for the pre-litigation stage... even before a case is taken to the court," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

Drone Attack Sparks Massive Fire at Russian Oil Port

 Global
2
ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

ICE Shooting Incident in Maryland Sparks Controversy

 Global
3
Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

Justice Department's Epstein Files: Uncovering a Million-Document Mystery

 United States
4
Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

Skies Under Siege: Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025