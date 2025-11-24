Left Menu

Poland Cracks Down on Rail Sabotage Linked to Russian Collusion

Polish authorities have detained a Ukrainian man for allegedly working with Russia to sabotage a key rail track. Poland, which backs Ukraine against Russian aggression, also seeks the extradition of two other Ukrainians believed to be in Belarus. In response, Poland is shutting down Russian consulates and bolstering infrastructure security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:25 IST
  • Poland

Polish prosecutors have apprehended a Ukrainian national accused of conspiring with Russia to sabotage a vital rail connection. This move underscores Poland's ongoing efforts to shield its infrastructure amid escalating tensions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

In addition to detaining the suspect, identified as Volodymyr B., Poland is pursuing the extradition of two other Ukrainians, Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., who allegedly fled to Belarus after the attack on the Warsaw-Lublin line. Authorities claim Volodymyr B. assisted in reconnaissance for explosive placements.

The incident has prompted Poland to close the remaining Russian consulate within its borders and deploy more troops to safeguard critical networks. Despite Moscow's denial of involvement, Poland and other European countries have experienced a surge in arson, sabotage, and cyberattacks since Russia's intensified offensive against Ukraine began in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

