Jharkhand Prepares for Census with Administrative Boundary Freeze
The Jharkhand government has frozen administrative boundaries in anticipation of the upcoming census. The census will occur in two phases, the first focusing on housing and the second on population enumeration. This is the 16th overall census and eighth post-Independence, following the last in 2011.
The government of Jharkhand has taken a significant step in preparation for the upcoming national census by freezing administrative boundaries. Effective from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, no changes will be made to the jurisdictional limits of various administrative units such as districts, blocks, and municipal bodies.
An official statement confirmed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed all notifications concerning any changes up to December 31, 2025, to be communicated to the Census Operations Directorate in Ranchi. This measure is aimed at ensuring a smooth and accurate census process.
The upcoming census, the 16th since inception and eighth post-Independence, will be conducted in two phases starting with Housing Listing Operation followed by Population Enumeration. The last census was conducted in 2011, and this exercise is crucial for socio-economic planning.
