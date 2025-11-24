Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Personal Assistant Charged in Dentist's Death

Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, was arrested for abetting his wife Dr. Gauri Palve's suicide. Palve, a dentist, allegedly committed suicide over domestic issues. The incident prompts legal action and demands for further investigation. Police custody is granted until November 27 for Garje.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra cabinet minister Pankaja Munde, was arrested on charges of abetting the suicide of his wife, Dr. Gauri Palve. Palve, a dentist, allegedly hanged herself in their Worli home, Mumbai, sparking a police investigation.

The couple had recently married in February and Palve's family alleged Garje had been unfaithful, leading to domestic disputes. An abetment of suicide case has been registered, with claims surfacing that Palve's death could be murder, requiring a deeper probe.

Garje, who voluntarily approached the police, was remanded into custody as investigators await post-mortem results. Legal representatives argue his cooperation, while the search for other suspects continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

