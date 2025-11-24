European Diplomats Push for Ukraine Peace

Foreign ministers from multiple European countries convened on Monday morning with Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, to strategize the next steps towards ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a German foreign ministry official.

Representatives from Germany, Finland, France, Britain, Italy, and Poland reiterated their commitment to pursuing a negotiation process aimed at establishing a just and enduring peace.

The ministers agreed to resume their discussions in the near future, highlighting the urgency and importance of continued diplomatic engagement.

