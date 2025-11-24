Left Menu

Tragedy at St Columbia's: Investigating the Heartbreaking Student Suicide

Delhi Police are investigating the suicide of a Class 10 student from St Columbia's School, allegedly due to mental harassment by teachers. Footage from a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) is under examination, and several members of the school's staff have been suspended as the investigation proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:08 IST
Delhi Police have escalated their probe into the suicide of a Class 10 student from St Columbia's School, issuing summons to three teachers as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged mental harassment.

Authorities have acquired a Digital Video Recorder (DVR), said to contain footage of the incident in which the student was reportedly scolded. This has led to the examination of the tape frame-by-frame to verify it against the collected student testimonies.

A senior officer noted that staff members implicated by the student in his suicide note have been temporarily suspended, while police scrutinize school records, the DVR footage, and witness statements to determine accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

