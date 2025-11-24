India, Oman Strengthen Defence Ties at 13th Joint Military Cooperation Meet

India and Oman have reaffirmed their deep and enduring strategic partnership at the 13th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting, held in New Delhi on 24 November 2025. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Secretary General, Ministry of Defence, Oman, Dr Mohammed Bin Naseer Bin Ali Al Zaabi, who jointly reviewed the expanding trajectory of bilateral defence cooperation and outlined new avenues for collaboration.

The JMCC—the highest forum for defence dialogue between the two nations—continues to play a pivotal role in steering the long-term defence partnership grounded in political trust, geographical proximity, and shared maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Strengthening a Robust Defence Partnership

Both delegations appreciated the strong and consistent defence engagement between India and Oman, including:

Regular joint military exercises

High-level visits and official exchanges

Operational cooperation between the navies

Port calls and maritime coordination

Training exchanges for armed forces personnel

They acknowledged the strategic importance of Oman, which hosts India’s only logistics agreement with a Gulf nation, enabling Indian naval assets to access Duqm Port for replenishment, maintenance, and extended operational reach in the IOR.

Shared Perspectives on Regional and Global Security

The two sides exchanged assessments of regional and international security developments, with a particular focus on:

Maritime safety in the Indian Ocean Region

Freedom of navigation and overflight

Counter-terrorism cooperation

Emerging security challenges in West Asia

Cybersecurity threats and hybrid warfare

Piracy, smuggling, and illegal trafficking routes

Both sides underlined the necessity of coordinated efforts to protect sea lanes of communication, essential for global trade and energy security.

Deepening Defence Industrial Cooperation

A major highlight of the meeting was the shared commitment to expand defence industrial collaboration, a priority for both governments under their respective national visions—Atmanirbhar Bharat and Oman Vision 2040.

The discussions emphasised:

1. Co-development and Co-production

Creating long-term frameworks for:

Joint development of advanced defence platforms

Co-production of weapons systems

Shared access to research and testing facilities

2. Technology Sharing and Innovation

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in:

Emerging defence technologies

Unmanned systems and drones

Artificial intelligence and autonomous platforms

Electronic warfare systems

Naval shipbuilding

3. Supply Chain Integration

India and Oman also highlighted the need to build resilient, diversified, and secure defence supply chains, strengthening regional preparedness and reducing external dependencies.

4. Building Strategic Resilience

The goal is to modernise armed forces sustainably while supporting indigenous manufacturing, job creation, and export potential.

High-Level Interactions Strengthen Momentum

During his visit to New Delhi, Dr Al Zaabi also held key leadership-level meetings:

Called on Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, discussing defence ties, maritime cooperation, and opportunities for collaboration under the Make in India framework.

Held discussions with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, focusing on operational cooperation, defence training, and joint exercises.

These meetings further reinforced the strategic momentum built through the JMCC.

A Multidimensional Strategic Partnership

India and Oman share a uniquely strong and historic relationship anchored in:

Political and Diplomatic Trust

Oman is among India’s oldest defence partners in the Gulf region, with over 70 years of diplomatic ties and regular political consultations.

Maritime and Security Cooperation

Both countries cooperate closely on:

Maritime domain awareness

Anti-piracy missions

Counter-terrorism

Intelligence-sharing

Port-based logistics support

Economic and Energy Linkages

Oman is a key pillar of India’s energy security:

India imports significant quantities of oil and natural gas from Oman.

Bilateral trade exceeds USD 12 billion, covering petrochemicals, minerals, food products, engineering goods, and textiles.

Indian companies have a large presence in Oman’s construction, IT, manufacturing, and services sectors.

People-to-People and Cultural Ties

Over 700,000 Indians live and work in Oman, forming one of the largest expatriate communities and serving as a strong bridge between the nations.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for the Region

The 13th JMCC meeting reaffirmed that India and Oman are committed to regular high-level dialogue, expanding cooperation in defence technology, strengthening maritime security, and building strategic resilience in the Indian Ocean Region.

With deep political trust and complementary security priorities, the defence partnership between the two nations is set to grow across multiple domains—enhancing regional stability, supporting technological innovation, and advancing mutual strategic interests.