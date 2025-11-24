Skill India Centre Launched in Baghpat to Boost Rural Youth Tech Skilling

In a major push toward empowering rural youth and strengthening India’s rapidly evolving digital talent pipeline, Union Minister for Railways; Information & Broadcasting; and Electronics & IT, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, jointly inaugurated a new Skill India Centre (SIC) at Ch. Kehar Singh Divya Public School, Baraut, Baghpat.

The centre, established by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in partnership with the Redington Foundation, marks a transformative leap in expanding skilling access to underserved communities in Uttar Pradesh—particularly rural youth and women.

Bridging the Skilling Gap in Rural Uttar Pradesh

The newly launched Centre aims to train nearly 600 candidates from the Baraut and Chhaprauli blocks of Baghpat district. Designed under a hub-and-spoke model:

Baraut will function as the main training hub

Chhaprauli will serve as a spoke centre to widen local access

This structure ensures that youth—especially women, school dropouts, and unemployed young adults—can receive high-quality skill training close to home without the burden of relocation or travel.

The courses focus on the fast-growing electronics and IT-ITeS sectors, areas where demand for skilled professionals has surged due to India’s massive digital transformation and rapid expansion of the electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

Minister Vaishnaw: Rural India Must Be Future-Ready

Addressing the community, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw stressed the growing importance of equipping India’s youth with future-centric skills:

“This initiative in Baraut strengthens the government’s mission of building a technologically empowered workforce that can support India’s expanding digital and electronics ecosystem.”

He noted that when AI-enabled tools and high-quality skilling reach rural districts, the impact is catalytic—unlocking aspirations, building digital confidence, and expanding livelihood opportunities.

Vaishnaw added that India’s digital growth—marked by innovations in semiconductors, electronics, 5G/6G technology and AI—needs a workforce trained not only in technical skills but also in adaptability and continuous learning.

Minister Jayant Chaudhary: “Skilling Means Dignity, Mobility and Confidence”

Shri Jayant Chaudhary highlighted the transformative potential of grassroots skilling, particularly for rural youth and women who often face barriers in accessing formal employment:

“Skilling is not just about employment—it is about dignity, mobility, and confidence. Centres like this create pathways for local talent to thrive in emerging sectors and contribute to India’s growth story.”

He said the SIC in Baraut reflects the government’s resolve to take opportunities to every doorstep, enabling equitable access to high-demand job roles in IT, electronics, and digital services.

Chaudhary also emphasised the importance of industry-aligned curricula, hands-on training, and career counselling to ensure young people can transition smoothly into employment or pursue entrepreneurship.

Trainees Benefit From Hands-On Exposure to New-Age Skills

During their visit, the ministers:

Interacted with trainees

Reviewed digital and electronics labs

Observed AI-driven learning modules

Encouraged participants to adopt continuous up-skilling

The centre’s training environment includes practical labs, smart classrooms, and simulated workspaces designed to mirror real industry settings. Trainees can explore skill pathways leading to jobs in:

Electronics assembly & repair

IT-enabled services

Computer operations

Retail & digital trade

Data entry & analytics

Network support roles

Collaboration Between NSDC and Redington Foundation Shows Early Results

The NSDC–Redington partnership is already delivering tangible outcomes. 72 candidates from Baghpat trained under Redington Foundation’s CSR initiatives have been placed in reputed organisations—demonstrating the potential of structured grassroots skilling programmes.

The partnership prioritises:

Industry-led curriculum design

Placement-linked skilling

Access to employer networks

Local community mobilisation

Special focus on women and marginalized youth

Building an Inclusive Skilling Ecosystem for Uttar Pradesh

The inauguration of the Skill India Centre in Baghpat marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to:

Promote financial independence among youth

Reduce skill gaps across rural communities

Create a talent pipeline aligned with national digital priorities

Strengthen the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat through workforce readiness

This initiative complements the Government of India’s broader mission of Skill India, Digital India, and Make in India, enabling rural and semi-urban districts to emerge as new centres of skilled talent.

With a strong push from both central ministries and local stakeholders, the Baghpat SIC is poised to become a gateway to new opportunities, upward mobility, and long-term economic transformation for the region’s youth.