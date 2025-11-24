Justice Surya Kant's First Day: New Norms and Landmark Cases

On Monday, Justice Surya Kant began his tenure as the Chief Justice of India by implementing a new procedural standard. Mentioning cases for urgent listing must now be allowed in writing, with oral requests entertained only in exceptional situations such as death penalty and personal liberty cases.

The Supreme Court also called for responses regarding a provision in the Income Tax Act that permits political parties to accept anonymous cash donations under Rs 2,000, amid challenges to its legality. Additionally, the court deferred until December 8 the hearing of a case involving climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention, which his wife alleges as unlawful under the National Security Act.

Furthermore, the court expressed concern over a rising trend where broken relationships are criminalized as rape cases, condemning this misuse of judicial resources. Additionally, Justice Surya Kant assumed leadership of the Supreme Court collegium after Justice B R Gavai left office.

