Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant's First Day: New Norms and Landmark Cases

On his first day as Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant introduced a new procedural norm requiring written requests for urgent listings, reserving oral mentions for extraordinary cases. The Supreme Court also addressed political donations, a climate activist's detention, and misuse of criminal justice in failed relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:06 IST
Justice Surya Kant's First Day: New Norms and Landmark Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Justice Surya Kant began his tenure as the Chief Justice of India by implementing a new procedural standard. Mentioning cases for urgent listing must now be allowed in writing, with oral requests entertained only in exceptional situations such as death penalty and personal liberty cases.

The Supreme Court also called for responses regarding a provision in the Income Tax Act that permits political parties to accept anonymous cash donations under Rs 2,000, amid challenges to its legality. Additionally, the court deferred until December 8 the hearing of a case involving climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention, which his wife alleges as unlawful under the National Security Act.

Furthermore, the court expressed concern over a rising trend where broken relationships are criminalized as rape cases, condemning this misuse of judicial resources. Additionally, Justice Surya Kant assumed leadership of the Supreme Court collegium after Justice B R Gavai left office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

Press Freedom at Stake: AP Takes On Trump in Landmark Case

 Global
2
West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

 India
3
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025