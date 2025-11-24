Robert Purkiss, a former British soldier accused of murdering Kenyan woman Agnes Wanjiru in 2012, was denied bail on Monday, pending extradition. Westminster Magistrates' Court heard accusations of his alleged confession by fellow soldiers.

The incident, which occurred near a British army training camp, has heightened tensions between the U.K. and Kenya. Wanjiru's body was concealed in a septic tank at a local hotel and discovered months after her disappearance.

Despite the defense cooperation agreement complicating prosecution, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence pledges continued support for Wanjiru's family and justice efforts. Wanjiru was last seen leaving with British soldiers for the Lion's Court Hotel before her tragic death.

