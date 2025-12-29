India Pursues Fugitive Extradition from UAE

The Ministry of External Affairs has initiated proceedings to extradite Hussain Mohammed Shattaf, also known as Hussain Mehboob Khokhawala, from the United Arab Emirates. According to officials, Shattaf is wanted for the 2006 murder of retired Merchant Navy Captain Manmohan Singh Virdi, which took place in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

The request for extradition has been submitted to the Indian Embassy in the UAE, where Shattaf is allegedly residing illegally under false documentation, MEA officials revealed. The Indian government is determined to bring back those charged with criminal activities.

Hussain Shattaf faces multiple legal confrontations, including charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust, and acquiring a passport under false details. Reports suggest that after committing the crime, he fled India and fabricated a marriage certificate to gain residency in the UAE. Notably, his Indian passport, issued in 2019, expired in 2021.

