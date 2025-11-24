Left Menu

U.S. Ends Protection for Myanmar Nationals

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Department of Homeland Security has announced that the United States is terminating the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Myanmar citizens residing in the country. The TPS, which was initially granted under specific circumstances, is set to officially expire as of Tuesday, impacting many nationals.

This policy shift means that residents from Myanmar, who benefited from the temporary legal protection, will no longer have that safety net. The Department has not provided an extension, effectively altering the status and residency options for these individuals.

The expiration comes amidst ongoing situations within Myanmar. Critics argue that removing the TPS could place returning nationals in difficult situations, but the Department stands by its decision. The change prompts immediate considerations for impacted individuals regarding their residency status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

