Shanghai Airport Ordeal: Passport Controversy Highlights Arunachal Pradesh Dispute
Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Arunachal Pradesh native residing in the UK, experienced detainment at Shanghai airport due to her Indian passport's birthplace listing. This incident underscores China's ongoing territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, causing diplomatic strain with India.
A recent incident at Shanghai airport has brought the longstanding territorial dispute between India and China to the forefront. Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a woman from Arunachal Pradesh residing in the UK, was detained for over 18 hours by Chinese immigration officials. Her Indian passport, which lists Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace, was deemed invalid by airport authorities.
Thongdok's ordeal began during a transit from London to Japan when Chinese immigration personnel insisted that Arunachal Pradesh is part of China, delaying her journey and leading to her being stranded without proper food or facilities. Intervention from the Indian consulate later facilitated her departure.
The incident, highlighting China's contentious stance on Arunachal Pradesh, has raised diplomatic tensions, prompting Thongdok to seek support from Indian authorities, including PM Narendra Modi, urging a strong response from New Delhi to defend India's sovereignty.
