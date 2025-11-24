Supreme Court to Hear Plea in Krishna Janmabhoomi Mosque Dispute
The Supreme Court will hear a plea on December 1 from a Hindu party challenging an Allahabad High Court order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute. The Hindu party disputes the high court's decision to treat another party as the representative of all devotees.
The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for December 1 regarding a plea in the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute.
A Hindu party is contesting an Allahabad High Court ruling that designated another party as the representative of all devotees in the lawsuit.
This decision arises amidst the broader controversy over the mosque's alleged historical construction on a temple site in Mathura.
