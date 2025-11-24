Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea in Krishna Janmabhoomi Mosque Dispute

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on December 1 from a Hindu party challenging an Allahabad High Court order in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute. The Hindu party disputes the high court's decision to treat another party as the representative of all devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:46 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Plea in Krishna Janmabhoomi Mosque Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for December 1 regarding a plea in the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute.

A Hindu party is contesting an Allahabad High Court ruling that designated another party as the representative of all devotees in the lawsuit.

This decision arises amidst the broader controversy over the mosque's alleged historical construction on a temple site in Mathura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

