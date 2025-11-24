Supreme Court to Hear Plea in Krishna Janmabhoomi Mosque Dispute

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for December 1 regarding a plea in the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute.

A Hindu party is contesting an Allahabad High Court ruling that designated another party as the representative of all devotees in the lawsuit.

This decision arises amidst the broader controversy over the mosque's alleged historical construction on a temple site in Mathura.

(With inputs from agencies.)