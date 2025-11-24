Left Menu

Wall Street Rallies Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Wall Street opened higher on Monday, driven by expectations of a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Investors are closely monitoring data for insights into the central bank's next actions. Major indexes such as the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded gains at the opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:04 IST
Wall Street Rallies Amid Fed Rate Cut Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Wall Street's major indexes saw an uptick in early trading as optimism grew regarding a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. The positive sentiment was further fueled by investors eagerly awaiting fresh economic data to understand the Federal Reserve's upcoming moves better.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a gain of 106.5 points or 0.23%, reaching 46,351.93. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw an increase of 33.6 points or 0.51%, taking it to 6,636.54, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 209.1 points or 0.94%, reaching 22,482.156 shortly after the opening bell.

Market spectators are keenly watching the unfolding economic atmosphere, as the anticipated rate cut could have significant implications on investment strategies and economic growth patterns moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global
2
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global
3
World Currents: Global News Roundup

World Currents: Global News Roundup

 Global
4
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025