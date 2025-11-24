Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the rollout of QR code-enabled smart family cards to streamline welfare schemes and civic services for over 1 crore families by June next year. The initiative aims to integrate comprehensive data including vaccination, Aadhar, scholarships, and pensions.

Updated: 24-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued directives for the rollout of QR code-enabled smart family cards intended to streamline welfare delivery and civic services across the state for over 1 crore families. The initiative is projected to be completed by June next year.

The cards will encapsulate comprehensive details such as vaccination status, Aadhar, caste certification, rationing information, nutrition, scholarships, pensions, and more. This system aims to enhance transparency and effectiveness by integrating all service information for each family.

Naidu explained the government's Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) treats each family as a single unit to better facilitate welfare and civic services. Village-level data collection will support this initiative, ensuring updated information for all beneficiaries by January 2026.

