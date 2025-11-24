Andhra Pradesh to Launch QR Code Smart Family Cards for Better Civic Services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued directives for the rollout of QR code-enabled smart family cards intended to streamline welfare delivery and civic services across the state for over 1 crore families. The initiative is projected to be completed by June next year.

The cards will encapsulate comprehensive details such as vaccination status, Aadhar, caste certification, rationing information, nutrition, scholarships, pensions, and more. This system aims to enhance transparency and effectiveness by integrating all service information for each family.

Naidu explained the government's Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) treats each family as a single unit to better facilitate welfare and civic services. Village-level data collection will support this initiative, ensuring updated information for all beneficiaries by January 2026.

