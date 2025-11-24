EU Prioritizes Steel Industry: Addressing Overcapacity

The European Union is turning its focus to the steel industry, with a primary emphasis on tackling overcapacity issues. This announcement was made by EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic on Monday following a meeting with EU trade ministers and U.S. trade officials in Brussels.

In a bid to resolve these critical issues, Sefcovic revealed that a team from the EU is scheduled to travel to Washington for talks. This move signals a proactive approach by the EU to address trade concerns and collaborate with international counterparts.

The discussions in Washington aim to find common ground and potential solutions to the steel industry challenges facing both the EU and the U.S., fostering stronger economic ties and addressing global trade imbalances.

