West Bengal's Electoral Revamp: The SIR Challenge

Over 10 lakh electoral forms are deemed 'uncollectable' in West Bengal due to absenteeism, duplication, or voter deaths. Despite these challenges, the special intensive revision (SIR) has processed 4.55 crore forms, with significant efforts from Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) who are praised for their dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:37 IST
In West Bengal, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal highlighted that over 10 lakh electoral enumeration forms have been marked as 'uncollectable'. This is because the listed voters were either absent, duplicates, deceased, or had permanently relocated.

The state has successfully collected and digitized 4.55 crore forms so far, with 10.33 lakh flagged as uncollectable. These numbers represent 1.35% of the 7.64 crore forms distributed statewide, confirming the dedication of Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) in the process.

Hailing the BLOs as 'real heroes', Agarwal noted their commitment in reaching over 7 crore voters in less than a month. To address connectivity issues, Wifi hubs and help desks have been established to ensure seamless data entry and support for BLOs during this critical revision period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

