High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

In a significant development, Gurugram Police have detained two individuals concerning an attack on journalists, one of whom is connected to the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa.

The arrested suspects are Sukhwinder Singh, previously implicated in Phogat's 2022 murder, and Gaurav Taneja from Gurugram. The attack occurred during a coverage of an illegal party at Hacha Cafe, triggering a police probe following journalist Manu Mehta's complaint.

The confrontation escalated as party organizers became violent, with attacks on journalists and vandalism reported. In response, police have apprehended additional suspects, with investigations ongoing to uncover the depths of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)