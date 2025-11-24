Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links

Gurugram Police arrested two individuals, including one involved in BJP leader Sonali Phogat's murder, for attacking journalists covering an illegal rave. The incident at Hacha Cafe escalated to violence, leading to a complaint by journalist Manu Mehta. Police are investigating further into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:46 IST
High-Profile Arrests in Gurugram Uncover Media Assault and Murder Case Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Gurugram Police have detained two individuals concerning an attack on journalists, one of whom is connected to the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in Goa.

The arrested suspects are Sukhwinder Singh, previously implicated in Phogat's 2022 murder, and Gaurav Taneja from Gurugram. The attack occurred during a coverage of an illegal party at Hacha Cafe, triggering a police probe following journalist Manu Mehta's complaint.

The confrontation escalated as party organizers became violent, with attacks on journalists and vandalism reported. In response, police have apprehended additional suspects, with investigations ongoing to uncover the depths of this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

Highlights From the Sports World: Wins, Losses, and Legal Challenges

 Global
2
World Currents: Global News Roundup

World Currents: Global News Roundup

 Global
3
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025