BEL, Safran sign JV to manufacture HAMMER precision weapons in India

In a major boost to Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) have signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) to manufacture the HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) smart precision-guided weapon system in India.

The agreement was signed on 24 November 2025 in New Delhi by Shri Manoj Jain, CMD of BEL, and Mr. Alexandre Ziegler, Executive Vice President of SED, in the presence of Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), and Mr. Olivier Andries, CEO of Safran.

This collaboration is expected to significantly strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependence, and advance indigenous production of cutting-edge air-to-ground munitions for the armed forces.

JVCA Builds on the Aero India 2025 MoU

The newly signed JVCA formalises the intent laid out in the MoU signed during Aero India on 11 February 2025, establishing a clear pathway for the creation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India.

Key features of the proposed JVC include:

50:50 equity partnership between BEL and SED

Production, supply, integration, and lifecycle support of HAMMER systems in India

Local manufacturing of electronic, mechanical, and precision sub-assemblies

Progressive indigenisation target of up to 60%

Phased transfer of production technology

BEL to lead final assembly, testing, and quality assurance

The JV is poised to become a major contributor to India’s domestic defence ecosystem, integrating global expertise with Indian innovation and manufacturing strength.

HAMMER: A Combat-Proven Precision Weapon System

The HAMMER, already in operational use by the Indian Air Force, is a modular, precision-guided, air-to-ground weapon known for its:

High accuracy across diverse terrain

Extended-range strike capability

Adaptable modular design

Seamless compatibility with platforms such as Rafale and the LCA Tejas

Its proven effectiveness in global combat scenarios makes it a valuable addition to India’s growing indigenous arsenal. The weapon’s modularity allows it to use a range of guidance kits and warheads, enabling tailored mission versatility.

Strategic Impact on India’s Defence Preparedness

The production of HAMMER in India holds far-reaching implications:

1. Strengthening Make-in-India and Defence Self-Reliance

Local manufacturing reduces import dependency and allows India to build long-term manufacturing and R&D expertise in precision-guided weaponry.

2. Supporting the Armed Forces with Faster Delivery and Maintenance

Domestic production ensures faster turnaround times for deliveries, upgrades, repairs, and lifecycle support.

3. Enhancing Technology Transfer and Indigenous Capability

The move will bring advanced defence technology to India, enabling the development of next-generation smart munitions and improving the capabilities of the Indian defence industry.

4. Boosting Defence Exports

As indigenisation grows, the JV can potentially become a global hub for producing and exporting precision-guided weapon systems.

Expanding India–France Defence Cooperation

The JV builds on the long-standing defence partnership between India and France. Earlier collaborations—such as the Rafale aircraft deal and joint submarine and helicopter initiatives—have already positioned both nations as trusted partners in defence technology.

The HAMMER manufacturing agreement further deepens this strategic collaboration, placing India at the forefront of modern weapons production in the Indo-Pacific region.

A Significant Step Toward Aatmanirbhar Defence Manufacturing

By combining BEL’s robust manufacturing expertise with Safran’s global leadership in precision guidance technology, the JVCA marks a crucial step toward creating a technologically advanced and self-sufficient defence industry in India.

The initiative aligns strongly with the Government of India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, further empowering the country to produce, maintain, and upgrade sophisticated defence systems within its borders.