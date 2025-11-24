Pitbull Terror in Delhi: Boy's Escape from Canine Attack

A horrifying incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, where a six-year-old boy endured a severe pitbull attack, resulting in grievous injuries, including a severed ear. The incident has sparked outrage among the community and raised concerns regarding the safety of pet ownership in residential areas.

According to police reports, the dreadful event occurred on a regular Sunday afternoon as the boy played outside his home. CCTV footage revealed the horrific scene of the boy being chased and attacked by the neighbor's pitbull. Swift action by locals salvaged the situation, pulling the young boy from the dog's vicious grip.

The dog's owner, Rajesh Pal, was arrested and charged under sections related to negligent animal conduct. Witnesses attested to the ongoing threat posed by the dog, citing previous attacks. The boy, currently hospitalized, is recovering from deep bite wounds, with his family demanding stronger measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)