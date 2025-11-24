Left Menu

Pitbull Terror in Delhi: Boy's Escape from Canine Attack

A six-year-old boy survived a brutal attack by a neighbor's pitbull in Delhi's Prem Nagar, suffering severe injuries including a severed ear. The incident has led to the arrest of the dog's owner under negligence-related charges. Concerns over pet safety in the community have been raised following the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:06 IST
Pitbull Terror in Delhi: Boy's Escape from Canine Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Prem Nagar, where a six-year-old boy endured a severe pitbull attack, resulting in grievous injuries, including a severed ear. The incident has sparked outrage among the community and raised concerns regarding the safety of pet ownership in residential areas.

According to police reports, the dreadful event occurred on a regular Sunday afternoon as the boy played outside his home. CCTV footage revealed the horrific scene of the boy being chased and attacked by the neighbor's pitbull. Swift action by locals salvaged the situation, pulling the young boy from the dog's vicious grip.

The dog's owner, Rajesh Pal, was arrested and charged under sections related to negligent animal conduct. Witnesses attested to the ongoing threat posed by the dog, citing previous attacks. The boy, currently hospitalized, is recovering from deep bite wounds, with his family demanding stronger measures to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Currents: Global News Roundup

World Currents: Global News Roundup

 Global
2
Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

Tension in Kyiv: Ukrainian Air Defence in Action

 Global
3
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
4
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025