Left Menu

Arunachal Passport Issue Sparks Diplomatic Tensions at Shanghai Airport

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, from Arunachal Pradesh, was detained at Shanghai airport for 18 hours as Chinese officials challenged her passport's validity, claiming Arunachal as Chinese territory. The incident underscores ongoing tensions over territorial claims, prompting her to seek Indian government intervention and compensation for her ordeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:30 IST
Arunachal Passport Issue Sparks Diplomatic Tensions at Shanghai Airport
  • Country:
  • India

A woman originally from Arunachal Pradesh faced detention for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai airport, as Chinese immigration officials questioned the validity of her Indian passport due to its mention of Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. This incident has reignited diplomatic tensions over ongoing territorial disputes.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok was traveling from London to Japan when her transit turned into a prolonged and distressing experience. Chinese authorities refused to recognize her passport, citing the contentious claim that Arunachal Pradesh is part of China, demanding that she accept their stance in order to continue her journey.

The episode has prompted Pema to appeal for intervention from the Indian government, emphasizing the need for accountability and appropriate compensation. This incident highlights the broader geopolitical friction over the region, with longstanding disputes about territorial sovereignty influencing international travel for residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025