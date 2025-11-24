Arunachal Passport Issue Sparks Diplomatic Tensions at Shanghai Airport

A woman originally from Arunachal Pradesh faced detention for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai airport, as Chinese immigration officials questioned the validity of her Indian passport due to its mention of Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace. This incident has reignited diplomatic tensions over ongoing territorial disputes.

Pema Wangjom Thongdok was traveling from London to Japan when her transit turned into a prolonged and distressing experience. Chinese authorities refused to recognize her passport, citing the contentious claim that Arunachal Pradesh is part of China, demanding that she accept their stance in order to continue her journey.

The episode has prompted Pema to appeal for intervention from the Indian government, emphasizing the need for accountability and appropriate compensation. This incident highlights the broader geopolitical friction over the region, with longstanding disputes about territorial sovereignty influencing international travel for residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)