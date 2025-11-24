Turkish Delegation Meets with PKK Leader Abdullah Ocalan

A Turkish parliamentary commission overseeing disarmament efforts for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) visited Abdullah Ocalan, the group's jailed leader, for the first time on Monday. The parliamentary speaker's office confirmed the visit.

The delegation met with Ocalan in a prison on Imrali Island, located off the coast of Istanbul. During the meeting, they sought insights into the PKK's potential dissolution and disarmament, as well as discussions on an agreement involving the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

This meeting marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to address the decades-long conflict and stability in the region.

