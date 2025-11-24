Left Menu

Turkish Delegation Meets with PKK Leader Abdullah Ocalan

A Turkish parliamentary commission delegation visited Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), to discuss the group's disarmament and dissolution. The delegation also inquired about the agreement with the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-11-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 23:03 IST
Turkish Delegation Meets with PKK Leader Abdullah Ocalan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish parliamentary commission overseeing disarmament efforts for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) visited Abdullah Ocalan, the group's jailed leader, for the first time on Monday. The parliamentary speaker's office confirmed the visit.

The delegation met with Ocalan in a prison on Imrali Island, located off the coast of Istanbul. During the meeting, they sought insights into the PKK's potential dissolution and disarmament, as well as discussions on an agreement involving the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

This meeting marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to address the decades-long conflict and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Racing to Revive Tourism

 Global
2
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
3
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025