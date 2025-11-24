Delhi Protest Sparks Arrests: A Clash Over Pollution and Maoist Legacy
A clash between protesters and police at India Gate over pollution and the death of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma led to 22 arrests. Some protesters allegedly used pepper spray on police, resulting in charges under various legal sections. The matter is under investigation, with verification pending.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events at India Gate, Delhi Police confronted protesters demonstrating against pollution and the recent death of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, leading to numerous arrests. 22 individuals have been taken into custody, with some accused of using pepper spray on police officers.
The police have filed separate FIRs against the demonstrators at Kartavya Path and Sansad Marg police stations, invoking charges that include assault, obstruction of public servants, and conspiracy against the state. The judicial proceedings have resulted in varying durations of custody for the accused.
Amid accusations of mistreatment in custody and an early stage of investigation, identity verification remains pending for many. The authorities stressed the seriousness of the allegations and justified continued judicial custody due to non-cooperation from those detained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
