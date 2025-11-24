Judge Dismisses Charges Against Comey and James Amid Controversial DOJ Appointments

In a significant legal development, a federal judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The dismissal follows the ruling that Lindsey Halligan, appointed by President Donald Trump, was unlawfully installed as U.S. Attorney, undermining the Justice Department's cases.

Judge Cameron McGown Currie's decision highlights concerns over the legality of Halligan's appointment, which both Comey and James claimed violated the U.S. Constitution's appointment clause. The cases, which Trump vocally advocated for, faced scrutiny over the political motivations behind the charges.

Despite the ruling, the Justice Department may still pursue the cases if refiled with a legally appointed prosecutor. The legal challenges underscore broader issues of the appointment process and perceived politicization within the Justice Department during Trump's tenure.

