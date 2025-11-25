Legal Setback: Charges Dropped Against Trump Adversaries

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has dismissed criminal charges against two notable critics of former President Trump, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, due to the unlawful appointment of the prosecutor handling their cases.

The ruling stated that the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, appointed by Trump, had no legal authority to pursue indictments, rendering the actions void, though the Justice Department may yet refile the cases.

The decision fuels ongoing accusations of political motivation behind the charges, with both defendants maintaining their innocence and challenging what they argue are vindictive legal pursuits against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)