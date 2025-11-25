Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: Japan-US and China-Taiwan Tensions

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to discuss tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump, following his call with China's Xi Jinping. The talks focus on Takaichi's earlier comments regarding Japan's possible military response to China's actions in Taiwan.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing for a crucial phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, as reported by FNN.

During the call, Trump is anticipated to detail the contents of his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This dialogue comes on the heels of Takaichi's past comment that a Chinese military move on Taiwan might provoke a Japanese military reaction.

The discussions underscore rising regional tensions and the delicate balance of power in East Asia, highlighting Taiwan's geopolitical significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

