Jackson Bay Wharf Upgrade Secures West Coast Lifeline and Economic Future

More than $2.31 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) will be invested in upgrading Jackson Bay Wharf, a critical maritime hub for the West Coast and the only natural deep-water wharf in the region. Announcing the funding, Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson said the project would bolster disaster resilience, strengthen vital supply chains, and support the long-term viability of the local fishing industry.

A Lifeline Port for the West Coast

Jackson Bay Wharf holds a unique position in the region’s coastal network. While larger ports such as Westport and Greymouth play key roles in commercial operations, they are vulnerable to harsh weather and bar closures. Jackson Bay, by contrast, remains accessible year-round.

“Jackson Bay Wharf is the only natural deep-water wharf on the West Coast. Unlike larger ports in the region, it is accessible in all weather conditions, making it a vital lifeline during natural disasters,” Minister Patterson said.

The ability to remain operational during storms, earthquakes, or other emergencies means the wharf provides essential connectivity for communities that can otherwise be isolated due to the West Coast’s rugged geography. It also strengthens regional emergency preparedness by ensuring supplies and personnel can be moved quickly and safely when other ports become inaccessible.

Securing Key Infrastructure for the Fishing Sector

Alongside its disaster-response value, Jackson Bay Wharf supports a long-established local fishing industry that relies on efficient access to cold storage, markets, and transport corridors. Upgrading the wharf will preserve its structural integrity and allow operators to continue landing catches safely.

“The upgrade secures the wharf as a vital access point during disasters and supports the fishing industry by ensuring efficient seafood transport and supply chains,” Patterson said.

The $3.3 million project will be led by the Westland District Council, which is contributing $990,000 toward the total cost. The works include:

essential structural refurbishment to extend the life of the wharf

installation of digital surveillance systems

modern signage to support monitoring and enforcement of launch fees

improved functionality ensuring ongoing maintenance can be sustainably funded

These upgrades aim to stabilise the wharf for decades, allowing the council to manage long-term upkeep and maintain it as a reliable service point.

Collaboration Across Government and Community

Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Jenny Marcroft attended the announcement, praising the cooperation between industry leaders, the council, and central government.

“The wharf is in a severely deteriorated state, so this upgrade is critical to keep it safe and reliable for all users,” she said.

Marcroft noted that fishing industry representatives have been advocating strongly for improvements, recognising the strategic importance of Jackson Bay to the region’s economy and food supply chain.

“This grant is a practical example of how we’re investing in infrastructure that not only supports long-term economic growth by sustaining the current industry but also builds resilience in the event of future challenges,” she said. “I commend the fishers and industry leaders who worked tirelessly to secure this upgrade. This is a great example of partnership delivering for our regions.”

Final Stage of West Coast Ports Upgrade Programme

The Jackson Bay Wharf upgrade is the last component of the RIF West Coast Ports Infrastructure Upgrade Programme, a wider investment package totalling $7.81 million. Earlier phases delivered improvements at the ports of Westport and Greymouth, modernising facilities and supporting regional logistics, emergency response capability, and fishing operations.

Together, these upgrades form a coordinated effort to reinforce the West Coast’s maritime infrastructure, ensuring it is fit for purpose amid increasing pressures from climate-related disruptions, industry demands, and economic volatility.

Jobs and Immediate Economic Benefits for the Region

Beyond strengthening critical infrastructure, the project will support local economic activity. Construction is expected to create up to 17 full-time equivalent jobs, injecting much-needed employment and contracting opportunities into the region.

Government officials say this dual focus—short-term economic stimulus and long-term infrastructure resilience—demonstrates the RIF’s commitment to supporting sustainable growth across New Zealand’s regions.

With construction set to begin soon, the Jackson Bay Wharf upgrade is expected to secure the facility’s role as both an economic anchor for the fishing sector and a key logistical lifeline for the West Coast.