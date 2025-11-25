Russian Strikes on Kyiv: A Night of Terror
Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv resulted in at least four casualties. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported these attacks as deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, describing them as cynical terror. Seven others were injured in this overnight assault.
In a night marked by tragedy, Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv have claimed at least four lives, according to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city's military administration.
Earlier reports noted that at least seven more individuals sustained injuries during the overnight attacks.
Tkachenko accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and housing, branding the strikes as 'cynical terror.'
