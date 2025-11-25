Left Menu

Russian Strikes on Kyiv: A Night of Terror

Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv resulted in at least four casualties. Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, reported these attacks as deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, describing them as cynical terror. Seven others were injured in this overnight assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a night marked by tragedy, Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv have claimed at least four lives, according to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city's military administration.

Earlier reports noted that at least seven more individuals sustained injuries during the overnight attacks.

Tkachenko accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and housing, branding the strikes as 'cynical terror.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

