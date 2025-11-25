Decades of Growth Erased: The Dire Economic Impact of the Gaza Conflict

The violent conflict over the last two years and economic restrictions have brought about a historic downturn in the Palestinian economy, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday. The report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) details how infrastructural damage and loss of productive assets have obliterated decades of socioeconomic progress in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

By the close of last year, the Palestinian GDP per capita reverted to levels last seen in 2003, effectively erasing 22 years of developmental gains. The report underscores the severity of the economic crisis, listing it among the top ten worst globally since 1960. With considerable destruction in Gaza following the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas, the report indicates that recovery will be heavily dependent on sustained international intervention, potentially taking decades.

The economic situation in the West Bank is described as historically dire, exacerbated by significant movement and access restrictions and limited opportunities in various economic sectors, as noted in the United Nations report.

