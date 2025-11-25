Rising Tensions: Afghanistan and Pakistan on Brink after Deadly Air Strikes

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have escalated after alleged Pakistani air strikes killed nine children and a woman in Afghanistan. The Taliban administration has vowed retaliation, increasing regional instability.

The air strikes came after a series of attacks in Pakistan, which Islamabad attributes to militants based in Afghanistan. Despite a recent ceasefire following border clashes, no long-term peace agreement has been reached, and negotiations remain stalled. Pakistani officials have repeatedly urged Kabul to act against militants allegedly operating from Afghan soil.

Recent incidents, including a suicide bombing in Islamabad, have further strained relations. These developments mark the worst violence since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, with the two countries struggling to maintain fragile peace without a formal written commitment from Afghanistan to curb militancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)