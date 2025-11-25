Left Menu

Justice Served: Conviction in 2016 Delhi Police Shooting Case

A man named Sonu was convicted for attempting to murder ASI Ajay Kumar by shooting him during a 2016 police raid in Delhi. The judgment highlighted Sonu's intent to kill and his use of criminal force to deter public servants. The court confirmed the charges based on IPC Sections 307 and 353.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:29 IST
In a significant court ruling, a man identified as Sonu was found guilty of attempting to murder a Delhi Police officer during a raid in 2016. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta.

The incident, occurring on April 4, 2016, involved Sonu, a member of the notorious 'Chhotu Gang,' who opened fire on Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar. During the raid at Keshav Puram, Kumar's life was spared due to his bulletproof jacket, despite the direct threat posed by Sonu's gunfire.

The court concluded that Sonu's actions underscored an intent to kill and obstruct public duty, corroborated by charges under IPC Sections 307 and 353. Sonu was further implicated in various crimes, with a bounty on his arrest. Sentencing arguments are scheduled for a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

